Indraprastha Gas Hits Record High

The stock of Indraprastha Gas was buzzing on the bourses during Friday’ trade as the stock soared over 5% to trade at its new 52-week high value.

Indraprastha Gas was trading at Rs 1,368 per share, up by Rs 56 or 4.27% as at 1435 hours on Friday, on the BSE. The stock traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 1,380.80 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.01 times.

The stock attracted a traded volume of 13,41,100 shares and traded value of Rs 18,210.13 lakh on the NSE. The company hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,383 on Friday.

