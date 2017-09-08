Sun TV Dips 4% As CBI Court Frames Charges Against Maran Brothers

The stock of Sun TV plunged during Friday’s trade as reports surfaced that the CBI court will be framing charges against the Maran brothers in the illegal telephone exchange case on October 3.

The stock dropped by 4.5% to touch a low of Rs 795 on BSE on Friday.

Dayanidhi Maran, who is also a former union minister, had appeared before XIV Special Judge for the CBI cases, S Natarajan, on Friday, along with four other accused. While, Dayanidhi’s brother Kalanithi, who holds 75% stake in Sun TV had filed a petition seeking to be excused from making a personal appearance before the CBI court.

According to reports, the case concerns an alleged misuse of 764 high-speed data lines of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited at the residence of Dayanidhi Maran when he was the union telecom minister during the 2004 to 2007 period.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔