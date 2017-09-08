Sunil Hitech Surges Over 4% Post Pledge Release

The stock of Sunil Hitech Engineers advanced over 4% towards closing hours on Friday, on the BSE on reports of the removal of shares pledged with lenders.

The promoter of Saurashtra Cement released pledge on 1.05 crore equity shares on September 6, 2017, said the company in a BSE filing on Friday.

“We hereby intimate you about releasing of 10,500,000 Equity Shares (2.78% of Paid-up Capital) out of 34,792,453 Equity Shares (9.20 % of Paid-up Capital) of Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd. on September 6, 2017, that was earlier pledged by Sunil Ratnakar Gutte”, said the company.

