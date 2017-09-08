Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1673 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Sunil Hitech Surges Over 4% Post Pledge Release

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Fri Sep 8, 2017 4:12 AM
Discuss:

The stock of Sunil Hitech Engineers advanced over 4% towards closing hours on Friday, on the BSE on reports of the removal of shares pledged with lenders.
The promoter of Saurashtra Cement released pledge on 1.05 crore equity shares on September 6, 2017, said the company in a BSE filing on Friday.
“We hereby intimate you about releasing of 10,500,000 Equity Shares (2.78% of Paid-up Capital) out of 34,792,453 Equity Shares (9.20 % of Paid-up Capital) of Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd. on September 6, 2017, that was earlier pledged by Sunil Ratnakar Gutte”, said the company.
For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor