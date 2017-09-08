Bajaj Finance Approves Closure Of Issue Period For QIP

The Special Committee of Bajaj Finance at its meeting held on September 8, 2017, has approved the closure of the issue period for the QIP on September 8, 2017.

The committee determined and approved the issue price of Rs 1,690 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,688 per equity share) which is at a discount of 4.60% (i.e. Rs 81.90 per equity share), to the floor price of Rs 1,771.90 per equity share, said the company in a BSE filing on Friday.

Bajaj Finance was trading at Rs 1,892.15 per share, down by Rs 66.65 or 3.40% as at 1505 hours on Friday, on the BSE. The stock declined towards closing hours after trading on a new 52-week high value of Rs 1,989 during Friday’s trade on the BSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔