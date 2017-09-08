Dr. Reddy's Dips By 6% As German Regulator Issues Six Major Observations

The share prices of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories dipped by over 6% in intraday trade on Friday as the pharma giant informed the exchanges that the company’s formulating manufacturing facility located in Visakhapatnam has received six major observations.

The stock fell by 6.96% to hit a low of Rs 2,069 on the BSE. A total of 1.19 lakh shares changed hands on the counter compared with a two-week average of 71,000 shares.

"The regulatory authority of Germany concluded an audit of our formulations manufacturing facility in Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, with zero critical and six major observations. Products manufactured at the facility are not currently exported to the EU", the company said in a media release.

