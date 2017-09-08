Govt Allows Import Of 3 LMT Of Raw Sugar At 25% Import Duty

To supplement the availability of sugar in southern India and to stabilise sugar price, import of 3 LMT of raw sugar through southern ports of India at 25% import duty under Open General License (Tariff Rate Quota) has been allowed by the government through millers/refiners, said a government release on Thursday.

The import shall be open to millers/refiners who have their own capacity to convert raw sugar into refined/white. The imports will be allowed through the ports viz. Tuticorin, Karaikal, Chennai, Mangalore, Kakinada, Gangavaram and Vishakapatnam in the South. The scheme shall be operated by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) as per their rules and regulations, it added.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔