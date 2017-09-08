Apex Frozen Foods Continues To Remain In Upper Circuit

Apex Frozen Foods has breached upper circuit for the fifth straight trading session on Friday. The stock was locked in its upper circuit of 4.98% at Rs 254.95 per share on BSE as of 1419 hours. On NSE, 9,26,336 shares were traded with a trading value of Rs 23.38 crore.

The stock has gained 45.69% as against its issue price of Rs 175 per share. The company's IPO had got oversubscribed by 6.04 times. The book running lead manager was Karvy Investor Services Limited.

The company is going to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards the setting up a new shrimp processing unit with a proposed capacity of 20,000 MTPA at East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and for general corporate purposes.

