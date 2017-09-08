Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1673 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Apex Frozen Foods Continues To Remain In Upper Circuit

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Fri Sep 8, 2017 4:02 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Apex Frozen Foods has breached upper circuit for the fifth straight trading session on Friday. The stock was locked in its upper circuit of 4.98% at Rs 254.95 per share on BSE as of 1419 hours. On NSE, 9,26,336 shares were traded with a trading value of Rs 23.38 crore.
The stock has gained 45.69% as against its issue price of Rs 175 per share. The company's IPO had got oversubscribed by 6.04 times. The book running lead manager was Karvy Investor Services Limited.
The company is going to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards the setting up a new shrimp processing unit with a proposed capacity of 20,000 MTPA at East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and for general corporate purposes.
For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor