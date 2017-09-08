IDBI Bank's Board Approves Divestment Of Stake In SIDBI

IDBI Bank board has approved the divestment of bank’s stake in the equity shares of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) in its board meeting held on Thursday. The bank has decided to sell 13.71% of the paid-up equity shares of SIDBI that were held by the lender.



IDBI Bank is the second largest shareholder in SIDBI after State Bank of India (SBI), which owns 16.73%. Other shareholders include Government of India, which owns 15.4% stake, LIC with 12.21%, Punjab National Bank with 3.99% and other public-sector banks and insurance companies.



IDBI Bank is looking to raise capital by selling its non-core assets, reported a leading news agency. It is planning to raise around Rs 5,000 crore in this financial year through the sale of non-core assets. As per the bank’s annual report for the year 2016-17, IDBI Bank holds a stake in National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), NSDL e-governance Infrastructure Ltd, Biotech Consortium India Ltd and North Eastern Development Finance Corp. Ltd.

