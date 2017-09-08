Newsvine

Equitas Holdings Trades Flat

In an interaction with a leading news daily, PN Vasudevan the MD and CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank said that after demonetisation the stress on microfinance collections have increased in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.
While Vasudevan accepted that the industry is coming back to a normal state after the last three months, he added that a large number of customers had stopped repayments in these states driven by the speculations regarding loan waivers, which further led to the aggravation of non-performing assets (NPAs).
Vasudevan also confirmed that the business loans for working capital for the small and medium enterprises (SME) as well as the gold loans and agricultural loan that the company has introduced have been fairing well. The company is expecting a 15% overall loan growth in the present fiscal year 2018.
