Live Stock Market Updates Nifty Trades Below 9950

Nifty Nifty has been hovering around the important 9,950 level and BSE Sensex continues to trade in green gaining 51 points.Broader market indices continue to gain in trade. Larsen & Toubro and HDFC twins are majorly contributing the Sensex gains.Bank Nifty is trading higher by 0.23% at 24,360 wherein the top gainer is Kotak Mahindra Bank trading higher by 1.21% at Rs 1,005.50 per share.BSE Capital Goods is the top index gainer among sector indices on BSE. The index traded higher by 2.27% at Rs 17,721 level. Larsen and Toubro and Finolex Cables are the major contributors to the index gains.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,713 up 51 points, while Nifty is trading at 9948 up 18 points.A total of 89 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 11 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

