Nifty Pharma Down Nearly 2% Pharma Stocks Under Pressure

The pharma stocks were witnessing a downward momentum during intraday trade on Friday as the Nifty Pharma index was trading down by nearly 2%. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was the top loser of the index and the stock plunged over 5%. The Nifty Pharma index was trading at 8,796.10 level, down by 152 points or 1.71% as at 1054 hours on Friday. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was trading at Rs 2,114.65 per share, down by Rs 110.30 or 4.96%. The stock attracted a traded volume of 6,10,805 shares and traded value of Rs 13,228.26 lakh.Among others, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was down 3.20% at Rs 579, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was down 2.01% at Rs 470.80, Cadila Healthcare was down 1.77% at Rs 502.10, Lupin was down 1.65% at Rs 962.40, Cipla was down 0.76% at Rs 550. Piramal Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and Divi's Laboratories was trading in green territory. Meanwhile, Nifty was trading at 9937.30 level, up by 7.40 points or 0.07%.

