Kolte-Patil Hits Record High

The stock of Kolte-Patil Developers was buzzing on the bourses during Friday’s trade as the stock soared over 14% to trade at a new 52-week high.

Kolte-Patil Developers was trading at Rs 210.50 per share, up by Rs 23.75 or 12.72% as at 1142 hours on Friday, on the BSE. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.27 times. It attracted a traded volume of 20,94,901 shares and trade value of Rs 4,245.32 lakh on the NSE.

The Exchange had sought clarification from Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on September 6, 2017, with reference to increase in volume, to which the company replied stating that they were not aware of any significant information which has caused a spurt in volume in the recent past.

