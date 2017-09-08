Orient Green Power Rises By 5% Even As Hopes Of Merger Fade

The stock of Orient Green Power shot up by 5% during Friday's trade. There was a surge in share price despite the buzz about the company’s merger talks with IL&FS Wind Energy hitting a roadblock.

Reports in media suggested that a drop in wind energy tariffs in auctions adversely affected the merger talks after the negotiations began early in the year. The merger between the companies would have resulted in the making of the country’s largest listed wind energy company; however, both the companies are looking for alternate options, said reports.

