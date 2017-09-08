L&T Stock Jumps 4% Amid High Volume

The stock of Larsen & Toubro was witnessing an upward momentum on the bourses during Friday’s trade as the stock surged over 4% amid high volume trading.

The stock advanced on hopes of new defence contracts. Larsen & Toubro was trading at Rs 1,174.25 per share, up by Rs 47.75 or 4.24% as at 1229 hours on Friday, on BSE. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.73 times and hit an intraday high and low of Rs 1,181 and Rs 1,132, respectively.

The stock attracted a traded volume of 30,20,232 shares and traded value of Rs 35,190.23 lakh on the NSE. The company had hit its 52-week high value of Rs 1,222.63 on May 30, 2017, and 52-week low of Rs 863.40 on November 9, 2016, on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔