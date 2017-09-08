Gokak Textiles' Arm Acquires 26% Stakes Of Suryoday One Energy

Gokak Power & Energy Limited, subsidiary of Gokak Textiles has acquired 26% of the paid-up equity share capital of Suryoday One Energy Private Limited from Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital Company Private Ltd., i.e 2,600 equity share of Rs 10 each at an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 26,000 on September 7, 2017, said the company in a BSE filing on Friday.

Gokak Textiles was trading at Rs 42.70 per share, up by Rs 1.70 or 4.15% as at 1110 hours on Friday, on the BSE. The stock hit an intraday high and low of Rs 42.70 and Rs 42.70. respectively. The stock had hit its 52-week high of Rs 60 per share on September 22, 2016, and 52-week low of Rs 32.25 on June 28, 2017, on the BSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔