Tata Group Stocks In Focus

Tata group stocks were roaring on the bourses during Friday’s trade. The stock of Tata Sponge Iron traded on a new 52-week high and it was gaining the most among Tata Stocks. Tata Metaliks, Tata Global and Tata Elxsi also hit record high during the intraday trade on the BSE.

Tata Sponge was trading at Rs 904 per share, up by Rs 49.85 or 5.84% as at 1121 hours on Friday, on the BSE. The stock traded on a new 52-week high of Rs 922.80 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 5.46 times.

Tata Metaliks was trading at Rs 802.50 per share, up by Rs 37.10 or 4.85%. The stock traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 819.50 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.65 times.

