Vista Pharmaceuticals Gains After Receipt Of EIR Report

Vista Pharmaceuticals edged higher on bourses during Friday’s trade on the back of the EIR report issued by USFDA on Thursday.

The stock gained 4.99% at Rs 41 per share on BSE at 1108 hours during Friday’s trade as the company’s formulation facility at APIIC Industrial Estate, Gopalaipalli, Telangana was inspected by USFDA during September 2016, thereby confirming the closure of the inspection.

The stock has breached upper circuit of Rs 41 and has witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.52 times. The company has a return on equity of 8.89% for the last three years. The company on yearly basis has given 88.19% return and has outperformed the BSE Small cap index and the BSE Healthcare index.

