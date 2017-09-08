TCS Trades Positive, Partners With GE's Power Services Business

Global IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its partnership with global giant GE’s Power Services business to integrate field service technician information into a Services Data Lake platform.

The platform improves financial process efficiency for power generation asset service operations by integrating disparate data of service work orders and case management from multiple product and service lines including parts, services and repairs.

The partnership will deliver business data object modelling, high performance analytics as well as reporting. Whereas the services of Data Lake platform will deliver significant data which is refreshed 90% faster than the existing set up of solutions. This will lead to a 20% decrease in the financial closure cycle time.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔