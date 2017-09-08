Newsvine

Biocon, The Most Active Security By Value

Biocon surged over 4.49% during Friday’s trading session at Rs 350.9 on BSE at 0926 hours. Biocon is trading with most active stock by value on Friday. The shares have witnessed volume of 16,75,639 and traded value of Rs 5,858.37 lakh on NSE.  
  
The stock's adjusted 52-week high was at Rs 424.15 (July 19, 2017) and 52-week low wa at Rs 267.57 (November 9, 2016) on BSE.
The company has clarified that its subsidiary in Malaysia, Biocon Sdn. Bhd., has been issued a Certificate of ‘GMP Compliance’ for its Insulins manufacturing facility by the HPRA (Ireland) as the representative European inspection authority. The certificate of GMP compliance reflected that the agency considered the site to be in compliance with the principles and guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices for Active Substances, Sterile Drug Products and Quality Control Testing operations. Biocon's Malaysia facility was inspected by the EMA in April 2017.
