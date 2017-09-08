Eicher Motors Extends Gains Hits All-Time High

Eicher Motors extended its gains for the second consecutive day on Friday. The stock has touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 33,480 per share, up by 1.8% on NSE as of 0927 hours.

The company is said to be preparing an offer to acquire superbike major, Ducati for USD 1.8 billion-2 billion, as reported by a leading news agency. This deal is likely to boost the company’s brand equity, and reach, among other benefits. The brand is looking to be sold at around Euro 1.5 billion, the report added. This would value it at 14-15 times its EBITDA of about Euro 100 million.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index was trading at 10,862 level, up by 24 points or 0.23%. There were 11 auto stocks in the index trading in the positive terrain, while five were declining in the early trade on Friday.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔