Ways2Capital Morning Update : Sensex Gains 100 pts, Midcap Outperforms Nifty

Equity benchmarks rebounded in opening trade Thursday after sell-off in previous session, tracking positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 110.97 points at 31,772.94 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 37.90 points to 9,954.10.

The broader markets outperformed benchmarks as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.8 percent each. About five shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

Reliance Industries gained nearly 1 percent to hit 52-week high of Rs 832.70 after the stock adjusted for bonus issue in the proportion of one bonus share for every one share held.

Indiabulls Housing Finance surged 2.5 percent again as CLSA raised target price

Eicher Motors, Aurobindo Pharma, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Dr Reddy's Labs gained 1 percent each.

Bharat Forge gained 3.4 percent as total class 8 truck orders in the North America rose 50 percent YoY.

Fortis Healthcare, Motherson Sumi, Shriram Transport, NBCC, Muthoot Finance, India Cements, GMR Infrastructure, CESC, HPCL, IOC and Petronet LNG gained up to 5 percent.

