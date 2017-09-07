Ways2Capital : Indian ADRs

Indian ADRs ended with mixed sentiments in the market during the trading hours of September 6.

In the IT sector, Infosys closed lower by 0.2% at USD 14.62; while Wipro closed higher by 1.01% at USD 5.98.

In the banking sector, ICICI Bank closed flat at USD 9.19; and HDFC Bank closed lower by 1.72% at USD 95.72.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors closed marginally higher by 0.2% at USD 30.21; and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories also closed marginally higher by 0.8% at USD 34.12.

