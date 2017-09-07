Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

F&O cues:

Nifty 9800 Put added 4.1 lakh shares in Open Interest on September 6

Nifty 9950 Call added 2.5 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9900 Call added 2.02 lakh shares in Open Interest

FIIs in F&O on September 6 (Provisional data from NSE):

FII net sell Rs 763 crore in Index Future

FII net buy Rs 1346 crore in Index Options

FII net buy Rs 507 crore in Stock Future

