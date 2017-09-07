Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

F&O cues:
Nifty 9800 Put added 4.1 lakh shares in Open Interest on September 6
Nifty 9950 Call added 2.5 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 9900 Call added 2.02 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on September 6 (Provisional data from NSE):
FII net sell Rs 763 crore in Index Future
FII net buy Rs 1346 crore in Index Options
FII net buy Rs 507 crore in Stock Future
For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔
or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com
or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔