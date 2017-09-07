Sensex, Nifty Continue To Trade Flat

Flattish movement on the market continued, with the Nifty trading above 9900-mark.

The Sensex was down 9.47 points at 31652.50, while the Nifty was up 5.95 points at 9922.15. The market breadth was narrow as 1345 shares advanced against a decline of 1038 shares while 125 shares were unchanged.

Midcaps outperformed benchmark indices. M&M, Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing and Eicher Motors were the top gainers on both indices, while Tata Motors, NTPC, Tata Motors DVR and BPCL were the top losers.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔