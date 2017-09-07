Ways2Capital Closing Update : Sensex Ends Flat But Midcap Outperforms

Equity benchmarks closed flat after consolidation as investors looked fresh triggers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 0.77 points at 31,662.74 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 13.70 points at 9,929.90.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.5-0.8 percent. About 1,396 shares advanced against 1,175 declining shares on the BSE.

