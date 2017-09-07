Opening Bell - Markets Open Higher

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 7 September 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 7 September 2017.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The BSE Sensex opened higher by 77 points at 31,738, while the Nifty50 opened higher by 29 points at 9,945 mark. Indiabulls Housing Finance was top Nifty gainer trading at Rs 1,288.2 per share, up by 1.89% while Bharti Infratel was top Nifty loser trading at Rs 370.3 per share, down by 0.3%. There were 1,034 advances, 374 declines and 424 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting strong positive sentiments floating in the market.ITC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are among the top contributors to the gains of Nifty and Sensex in the morning hours. Nifty50 has immediate resistance placed at the level of 9,940, followed by 9,980-10,000, and if it sustains above these levels, it may move higher up to the level of 10,080.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.comor visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717✔