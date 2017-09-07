Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Trades Rangebound

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 7 September 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 7 September 2017.

Nifty is trading in a tight narrow range in the early trade today. Broder market indices have touched their life-time highs. BSE Mid-cap index and BSE Small-cap index touched their all-time high levels of 15,852 and 16,395 level respectively. Morepen Laboratories is top gainer among the small cap stocks to trade at Rs 19.85 per share, up by 19.94%. India bulls Housing Finance is top gainer in the mid-cap segment to trade at Rs 1,309.95 per share, up by 3.72%.The advances declines ratio on NSE is in favor of advances showing bulls are in control of the market.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,726 up 64 points, while NSE Nifty is trading at 9,939 up 23 points. A total of 88 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 6 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

