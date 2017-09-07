Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty At Low Point Of The Day

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 7 September 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 7 September 2017.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty has slipped from the morning gains. Nifty Realty index is the top gainer among sectoral indices on NSE trading at 291.7 level, up by 1.6%. HDIL is top gainer on the index trading at Rs 67.25 per share, up by 4.59%. Other realty stocks like Oberoi Realty, Prestige, and Sobha are trading higher by more than 2%.Bank Nifty index is trading at 24,348 level, up by 69 points. Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank are among the top gainer in the index trading higher by more than 1%. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,674 up 12 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,928 up 12 points. A total of 94 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 7 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

