Live Stock Market Updates: Markets Erase Morning Gains

Nifty has erased all the opening gains and is trading near day's low point. Indiabulls Housing Finance is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 1,307.25 per share, up by 3.4%. The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,317 per share. Eicher Motors is the second top gainer in the index trading at Rs 32,829 per share, up by 2.33%. It also touched its 52-week high of Rs 32,895 per share.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,674 up 12 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,928 up 12 points. A total of 103 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 7 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. The BSE Mid-cap Index is trading up 0.63% at 15,803, while BSE Small-cap Index is trading up 0.63% at 16,358.