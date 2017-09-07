Live Stock Market Updates: Markets Off Day's Low

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 7 September 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 7 September 2017. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty is off its day’s low in the post-lunch hour on Thursday. Nifty Metal is shining on the bourses touching its fresh 52-week high of 3,640.8 level. National Aluminium Company is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 79.45 per share, up by 7.29%. Welspun Corporation is on the second top position trading at Rs 145.1 per share, up by 3.05%.Other metal stocks like Vedanta, Hindalco, JSW Steel, SAIL and MOIL are also trading in positive territory, up by more than 1%.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,706 up 44 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,941 up 24 points. A total of 109 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 7 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

