Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Trades Rangebound ITC Top Nifty Loser

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news,Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 7 September 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 7 September 2017. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty FMCG index has slipped into negative territory trading at 25,328 level, down by 144 points or 0.57%. ITC Limited has dragged the index and major indices in the negative territory in closing hour. The stock is trading at Rs 270.6 per share, down by 1.85%.Other FMCG stocks like Godrej Consumer Products, Colgate, Godrej Industries and Emami Limited are trading in green terrain by more than 1%. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,683 up 21 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,938 up 22 points. A total of 115 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 8 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717✔