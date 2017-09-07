Morepen Laboratories Breaches Upper Circuit

Small-cap pharma company, Morepen Laboratories Limited surged on the bourses during Thursday’s trade, rising over 19% to touch its intraday high of Rs 19.85 per share.The stock opened at Rs 16.55 per share and hit a low of Rs 16.50 per share in intraday trade. The stock also witnessed a spurt in its volume by more than 18.58 times and breached the upper circuit Rs 19.85 in intraday trade on Thursday. The stock had hit its 52-week high of Rs 27.95 per share on September 23, 2016 and its 52-week low of Rs 14.80 per share on August 11, 2017.Morepen Laboratories Limited had posted a 179% hike in its net profit to Rs 7.73 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2017. The company’s revenue had increased by 17.4% to Rs 141 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY17.

