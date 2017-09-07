ICICI Lombard IPO To Open For Subscription On September 15

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company IPO is going to open for the subscription on September 15 and shall close on September 19, 2017, the company informed the bourses through a filing on Thursday.The IPO is a public offer of up to 8,62,47,187 equity shares. The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on July 14, 2017.The objects of the offer are to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges and to carry out the sale of up to 86,247,187 equity shares by the selling shareholders.The listing of the equity shares will enhance the ICICI Lombard brand name and provide liquidity to the existing shareholders. The listing will also provide a public market for the equity shares in India. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

