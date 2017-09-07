Nestle Gains On Introduction Of Healthier Food Options

The stock price of Nestle India shot up during Thursday’s trade. The company plans to promote home cooking with healthier options. The company is introducing initiatives such as simplifying ingredients, decreasing sodium and raising micronutrient fortification in the food among others, reported a leading news daily. Post the announcement, the stock of Nestle India rose by 1.80% to Rs 7,075 per share on BSE in the intraday trade. The stock had opened at Rs 7,000 and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 7,075 per share and an intraday low of Rs 6,943.20 per share.

