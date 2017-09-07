Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1647 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Nestle Gains On Introduction Of Healthier Food Options

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-equitytips.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Sep 7, 2017 3:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The stock price of Nestle India shot up during Thursday’s trade. The company plans to promote home cooking with healthier options. The company is introducing initiatives such as simplifying ingredients, decreasing sodium and raising micronutrient fortification in the food among others, reported a leading news daily.   Post the announcement, the stock of Nestle India rose by 1.80% to Rs 7,075 per share on BSE in the intraday trade. The stock had opened at Rs 7,000 and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 7,075 per share and an intraday low of Rs 6,943.20 per share.   

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor