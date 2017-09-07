Bharat Forge Stock Zooms 3%

The shares of Bharat Forge surged nearly 4% during Thursday’s trading session as the company’s North America August truck sales surged 47%.The stock was trading up by 3.64% at Rs 1,170 per share on BSE at 0955 hours. It opened at Rs 1,165.45 per share. The stock touched its intraday high and low at Rs 1,177.70 per share and Rs 1159.50 per share, respectively.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.23 times. The stock has attracted a total traded volume by 4,89,712 shares and traded value of Rs 5,719.40 lakh on NSE at 0957 hours. Its 52-week high stood at Rs 1,221 per share as on June 08, 2017 and 52-week low was at Rs 764.65 per share as on November 09, 2016.Bharat Forge Limited is engaged in the business of steel forgings, finished machined crankshafts, and front axles assembly and components. The company’s segments include Forgings and Projects (Capital goods).

