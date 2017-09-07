Punj Lloyd Soars By Over 12%

The shares of Punj Lloyd jumped by over 12% during Thursday’s trading session, following the major benchmark indices. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.70 times.The stock was trading up by 12.04% at Rs 21 per share on BSE at 1034 hours. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 20.10 and Rs 21.75 per share, respectively.A joint venture of Punj Lloyd-Varaha has received its first international project through the National Highway Authority of India in Myanmar. This is for the upgradation of the Yagyi–Kalewa section in Myanmar for two lanes with earthern shoulder in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.

