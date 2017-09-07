Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1647 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Punj Lloyd Soars By Over 12%

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-equitytips.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Sep 7, 2017 12:08 AM
Discuss:

The shares of Punj Lloyd jumped by over 12% during Thursday’s trading session, following the major benchmark indices. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.70 times.The stock was trading up by 12.04% at Rs 21 per share on BSE at 1034 hours. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 20.10 and Rs 21.75 per share, respectively.A joint venture of Punj Lloyd-Varaha has received its first international project through the National Highway Authority of India in Myanmar. This is for the upgradation of the Yagyi–Kalewa section in Myanmar for two lanes with earthern shoulder in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor