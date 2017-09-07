Newsvine

Sagar Cements' Sales Up 13% In August

The cement sales of Sagar Cements stood at 1,99,216 Mts in the month of August 2017 as compared to 1,72,756 Mts in August 2016, registering a growth of 13%. While, the company posted a growth of nearly 9% on YTD basis, selling 10,30,654 Mts in August 2017 as against 9,38,795 Mts in August 2016.On the production/purchase front, it posted a growth of 16.6% at 1,91,708 Mts in August 2017 as compared to 1,59,859 Mts in August 2016.Meanwhile, the stock of Sagar Cements was trading at Rs 830.90 per share, up by Rs 20.65 or 2.55% as at 1014 hours on Thursday, on the BSE. The stock has hit an intraday high and low of Rs 839.80 and Rs 830.90 respectively.

