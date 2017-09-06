NLC India Gains 2% On Reports Of Likely OFS

The stock of NLC India (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited) advanced 2% during Wednesday’s trade on the BSE, on media reports of a likely OFS by the end of the month. According to media reports, the government may come out with an offer for sale (OFS), selling Rs 2,500 crore or 15% of company shares this month. As of June 30, the government held 89.32% stake in the company. The move will cut the government stake in the company to below desired 75%. NLC India was trading at Rs 101.25 per share, up by Rs 1.25 or 1.25% as at 1111 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock hit its intraday high and low of Rs 102 and Rs 98, respectively. It attracted a traded volume of 1,56,748 shares and traded value of Rs 157.53 lakh on the NSE.

