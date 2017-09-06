Bajaj Finance Trades Higher On Fund Raising Through QIP

Bajaj Finance was trading at 1,808.55 per share, up by Rs 14.15 per share or 0.79% as of 1041 hours. The stock attracted a total traded volume of 4,51,632 shares and traded value of Rs 81.39 crore on NSE. The stock was outperforming the Bank Nifty index in the morning hours on Wednesday.Bajaj Finance on Tuesday has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP), to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore, reported a leading news agency. The company is planning to sell 26.6 million shares at Rs 1,690 each. Shareholding of the promoters of the company would come down to 55.3% after the share sale through this QIP. This price is a 5.8% discount to the previous closing price of Rs 1,794.4 per share on the NSE.

