Jewellery Stocks Glitter

Jewellery stocks were glittering even as markets seemed to plummet during Wednesday's trade. Geopolitical tensions across the world are rising day-by-day due to North Korea's successive missile testing which creating uncertainty about retaliatory action from US and its allies. Investors are pulling out of equities and diverting funds to safe heaven assets. In-line with this trend, jeweller stocks including Renaissance Jewellery gained 2.09% at Rs 195.10 per share, Titan Company gained 1.23% at Rs 647.50 per share, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri gained 3.67% at Rs 121.50 per share, Gitanjali Gems gained 6.26% at Rs 67 per share on BSE. On yearly basis, Renaissance Jewellery has given 42.91% returns, Titan Company has given 48.31% returns, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has given 78.82% returns and Gitanjali Gems has given 48.79% returns.