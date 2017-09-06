Gravita India Increases Capacity Of Chittoor Unit

The shares of Gravita India jumped by over 4% during Wednesday trading session after the company informed that it has raised capacity at its Chittoor unit to 28,000 MTPA from 12,000 MTPA, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Wednesday.

The company added 16,000 MTPA capacity at Chittoor, in Andhra Pradesh, making it the flagship plant of the Jaipur-based company. Currently, the company is utilising more than 65% of its existing capacity the unit. The company invested about Rs 20 crore for this expansion which was raised partly as a term loan and the remainder from internal accruals.

