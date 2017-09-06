Newsvine

Apex Frozen Foods In Upper Circuit For Third Straight Day

View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 10:53 PM
Apex Frozen Foods has breached upper circuit for the third straight trading session in early trade on Wednesday. The stock was locked in its upper circuit of 5% at Rs 233.8 per share on NSE as of 1012 hours. There were 42,735 shares traded on NSE with trading value of Rs 0.99 crore.The stock has gained 33.6% as against its issue price of Rs 175 per share.The company is going to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards the setting up a new shrimp processing unit with a proposed capacity of 20,000 MTPA at East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and for general corporate purposes.
