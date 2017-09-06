Apex Frozen Foods In Upper Circuit For Third Straight Day

Apex Frozen Foods has breached upper circuit for the third straight trading session in early trade on Wednesday. The stock was locked in its upper circuit of 5% at Rs 233.8 per share on NSE as of 1012 hours. There were 42,735 shares traded on NSE with trading value of Rs 0.99 crore.The stock has gained 33.6% as against its issue price of Rs 175 per share.The company is going to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards the setting up a new shrimp processing unit with a proposed capacity of 20,000 MTPA at East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and for general corporate purposes.

