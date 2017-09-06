Just Dial Soars As HDFC MF Buys 4.6% Stake

The shares of Just Dial soared by over 2% during early morning trade on Wednesday. HDFC Mutual Fund has bought 32.07 lakh shares or 4.6% stake in Just Dial at Rs 375 per share on Tuesday, revealed the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange.According to the data, private equity major, Sequoia offloaded 35.98 lakh shares, or 5.17% stake, in Just Dial. While Sequoia Capital India (SCI) Growth Investment Holdings I sold 14.94 lakh shares, SCI Growth Investments II and SCI Investments III disposed of 13.93 lakh and 7.11 lakh, respectively.

