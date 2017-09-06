Bombay Dyeing Jumps By Over 3%

The share of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company surged by over 3% during Wednesday’s trading session amid weak markets.The stock was trading up by 3.27% at Rs 143 per share on BSE at 0929 hours. It opened at Rs 138.80 per share. The stock hit a fresh 52-week at Rs 144.80 per share on Wednesday.The stock has attracted a total traded volume of 26,04,796 shares and traded value of Rs 3,705.06 lakh on NSE at 0934 hours. Shares of the company rose by around 19.81% in the five trading sessions to its current market price of Rs 143 per share, from a close of Rs 119.35 on September 1, 2017.

For mail us here: info@ways2capital.com✔

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com✔

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php✔

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔