Bombay Dyeing Jumps By Over 3%

View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 10:49 PM
The share of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company surged by over 3% during Wednesday’s trading session amid weak markets.The stock was trading up by 3.27% at Rs 143 per share on BSE at 0929 hours. It opened at Rs 138.80 per share. The stock hit a fresh 52-week at Rs 144.80 per share on Wednesday.The stock has attracted a total traded volume of 26,04,796 shares and traded value of Rs 3,705.06 lakh on NSE at 0934 hours. Shares of the company rose by around 19.81% in the five trading sessions to its current market price of Rs 143 per share, from a close of Rs 119.35 on September 1, 2017.
