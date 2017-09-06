Newsvine

HCL Technologies To Acquire UK-Based ETL Factory

Shares of  HCL Technologies were trading in positive territory on the back of news that the company’s board has agreed to buy a stake in ETL Factory.The company has agreed to buy the UK-based ETL Factory Ltd, doing business as Datawave that has created an innovative data automation platform which enables enterprise customers execute large scale, complex data migration and data integration projects in a leaner faster and smarter way.
“The acquisition of Datawave and its suite of products bolster HCL’s capabilities to collaborate with clients on their mission critical data transformation projects, incorporating a culture of DevOps and continuous integration,” said Rahul Singh, President and Head – Financial Services, HCL Technologies.
