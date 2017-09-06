Merck Surges By Over 4%

The shares of Merck Limited rose by over 4% during Wednesday’s trading session after the company informed that its holding company is considering full or partial sale of its USD 1 billion (Rs 6,425 crore approximately) consumer health business.Merck KGaA, Germany, the ultimate holding company of Merck has announced that it is preparing for strategic options for its consumer health business globally including a potential full or partial sale of the business as well as strategic partnerships, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Wednesday.

