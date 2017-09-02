Hero MotoCorp Sales Grow By 10% For August

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (HMCL), the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported on Friday a significant performance milestone by clocking its highest-ever sales for any single month.Riding on popular demand for its exciting range of two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp sold 6,78,797 units of two-wheelers in August 2017, thereby registering a growth of 10% over the corresponding month last year when the company had sold 6,16,424 units. Hero’s previous highest in monthly sales was recorded in September 2016 when the company had sold 674,961 units. Maintaining a consistent trend of six-lakh-plus sales for the fourth consecutive month, Hero MotoCorp sold 6,61,490 units in the domestic market in India, while its global business – spanning 35 countries across Asia, Africa and South and Central America - contributed 17,307 units.

