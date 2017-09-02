GTPL Hathway's Subsidiary Gets An Order Worth Rs 28.88 Crore

GTPL Hathway announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary GTPL Broadband Private Ltd. has received a prestigious work order from Gujarat Informatics Limited, a Government of Gujarat company.The order was received for providing wi-fi services on services/rental module, including design, built and operations, and management for state-wide public wi-fi hotspots under the Gujarat State Urban Area Network (GSUAN). The order was received for an estimated amount of Rs 28.88 crore for five years. The scrip of GTPL Hathway ended lower by 0.75% at Rs 132 per share on the BSE. The stock opened at Rs 133 per share. It attracted total traded volume of 91,325 shares and traded value of Rs 121.18 lakhs on the NSE. It touched its 52-week high at Rs 198.10 as on July 10, 2017 and low at Rs 126.25 per share as on August 24, 2017.

