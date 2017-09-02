Newsvine

Mid-Caps Weekly Wrap : Central Bank Of India Gains 18.8%

Nifty gained 61 points while Sensex gained 141 points during the past week. The 50-stocks index has formed higher lows with bullish pattern for the past three trading sessions. The index managed to end above the important mark of 9,950, signalling some signs of touching the 10,000 mark.Nifty closed at the 9,974 level, up by 56 points, while Sensex closed at the 31,892 level, up by 161 points, on Friday. There were 1,071 advances, 574 declines and 321 unchanged stocks on the NSE, reflecting strong positive sentiments floating in the market. India VIX ended at the 11.76 level, down by 1.58%.BSE Small-cap index has gained 312 points while BSE Mid-cap index has gained 278 points in past week.
