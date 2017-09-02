Kharif Crop Sowing Crosses 1,028 Lakh Hectare Area

The total sown area for kharif crop stood at 1,028.14 lakh hectare, as on September 1, 2017, as compared to 1,034.28 lakh hectare at this time last year, reported data published by the Ministry of Agriculture. The report said that rice has been sown in 366.30 lakh ha, pulses in 137.61 lakh ha, coarse cereals in 180.60 lakh ha, sugarcane in 49.88 lakh hectare, and cotton in 119.88 lakh ha. Whereas, sowing of oilseeds stood at 166.80 lakh ha in 2017-18 as against 180.81 lakh ha sown in 2016-17 and sowing of jute and mesta stood at 7.05 lakh ha as compared to 7.56 lakh ha sown in 2016-17.



